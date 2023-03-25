Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Deer Basketball delivered one of their best games at home, but ultimately was surpassed by Rayos de Hermosillowith a score of 91-87 in the first of the series, held at the Lobodome.

This afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., the locals will try to tie the series and achieve their fourth victory.

The first half was a coming and going of both teams, and although the home team lost the first period 26-27, in the second they retaliated to win 17-15.

In that second quarter, the juvenile Pedro Hernandez did the same and he shone on the court supported by his team, who went into the break with a slight advantage 43-42.

Looks ‘Pocholo’

The captain of Venados, Jorge “Pocholo” Casillas, imposed a presence on the court during the first half of the match, and for the third period, the story was no different, with a fine aim that kept the horned in front 67-66.

The closing of the match did not lose intensity and Jalek Felton arrived to place some triples that they announced the victory for home, but it was in the last minutes when the visit secured a hard-fought victory.

basket makers

For Rayos, Khaill Iverson finished the game with 21 points, and for the home team, Jorge Casillas was the best basket player, scoring 29 points, and added nine rebounds with a great performance. Vicent Boumann followed with 19 points and seven rebounds, Alex Williams with 16 points.