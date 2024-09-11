James Rodriguez He was the key player in the victory ofand Colombia2-1, about Argentina, on the eighth date of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup in Barranquilla.

The Cucuteño attended Yerson Mosquera who opened the scoring with a header in the 25th minute and converted a penalty in the 60th for an excellent victory.

“Colombia took quick revenge after the 1-0 defeat in the final against the Albiceleste in the America’s Cup in the United States, less than two months ago, and remains the only undefeated team in the regional qualifiers,” said the AFP agency.

He added: “Despite the defeat, Argentina continues to lead the regional pre-World Cup with 18 points, now followed by Colombia with 16 and Uruguay, which plays Venezuela later, with 15.

Excited

James Rodríguez is the leader, the reference, the one who has led Néstor Lorenzo’s team to this performance with his passes and his goals.

He just signed with the Rayo Vallecano from Spain and his performances with the national team excite the team, coaching staff, management and fans of the club.

The team posted an emotional message on social media with a photo of the Colombian midfielder.

‘You can tell I’m excited,’ was the message posted on X’s account, formerly Twitter.

