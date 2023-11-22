Football is back, LaLiga is back and Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona is back in the competition. This time the culés will have to face a team that always makes things complicated for them and will have to visit Rayo Vallecano.
Below we show you all the information necessary for the preview of this match that will face Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona.
In which stadium is Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Vallecas Stadium
Date: Saturday, November 25
Schedule: 14:00 in Spain, 09:00 in Argentina and 06:00 in Mexico
Referee: Unconfirmed
VAR: Unconfirmed
How can you watch Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
1-2D
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Atlético de Lugones
|
0-6E
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real society
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alavés
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Shaktar
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
Real society
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
1-2D
|
The league
|
Shaktar
|
2-1V
|
UCL
For the team coached by Francisco he will not be able to count on Óscar Trejo as he suffers from knee problems and will not be available until the end of December. The most sensitive loss is that of Álvaro García for those from Vallecas since due to the accumulation of cards he will miss this match.
Xavi Hernández’s team will have important casualties for this match such as Frenkie De Jong who is still recovering from his injury, Sergi Roberto will be a doubt for this match. Two other losses that come for this Barça are due to the national team break, the first, that of Ter Stegen due to back problems and the most worrying that of Gavi, who injured his knee against Georgia.
Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievsky; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Pacha Espino; Unai López, Óscar Valentín, Pathé Ciss, Baby; Raul de Tomas
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Joao Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Oriol Romeu, Gundogan, Fermín López; Lamine Yamal, Joao Félix, Lewandowski
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 FC Barcelona
