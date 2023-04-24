Barcelona visits the Estadio de Vallecas this coming Wednesday with half of the League in their pocket. The last victory against Atlético de Madrid ended up clearing up all the doubts that had been created in recent days. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
City: Vallecas
Stadium: Vallecas Stadium
Date: Wednesday April 26
Hours: 10:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Gil Manzano
VAR: gonzalez gonzalez
Television channel: LaLiga TV Movistar+
live streaming: LaLiga TV Bar
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: fuboTV
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real society
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Girona
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
0-4D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Elche
|
0-4V
|
The league
Iraola faces this game in the best possible way, with all his men available. He has neither sanctioned nor injured to face FC Barcelona.
At FC Barcelona, Xavi has recovered Pedri, but continues to have Dembélé, Christensen and Sergi Roberto injured. In the same way as Rayo, they face this match without any sanctioned player.
Vallecano Ray: Dimitrevski, Baillu, Lejeune, Mumin, Fran García, Comesaña, Valentín, Isi, Trejo, Martín RDT.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Alonso, Balde, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski.
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 FC Barcelona
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Rayo #Vallecano #Barcelona #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply