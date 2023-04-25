He FC Barcelona prepares for his next game in The leagueafter his victory against the Atletico Madrid. Xavi Hernandez and his team lead the table and seek to increase their advantage to finish securing the League title this season that despite everything looking like those from Barcelona, they will win the title of the highest Spanish competition. The next challenge will be against the Vallecano Ray, a team that may seem unimportant in the league table, but that has tremendous potential to surprise and ruin the blaugrana’s night. Although it may seem like an accessible match, it definitely won’t be.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Vallecas Stadium
Date: Wednesday April 26
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: DAZN LaLiga
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN3 Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Live stream: ESPN+
Television channel: ESPN3
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Real society
|
Loss: 2-1
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
Win: 2-1
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Loss: 2-1
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
Draw: 1-1
|
The league
|
Girona
|
Tie: 2-2
|
The league
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Win: 1-0
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
Draw: 0-0
|
The league
|
Girona
|
Draw: 0-0
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
Loss: 4-0
|
Copa del Rey
|
Elche
|
Win: 4-0
|
The league
The only reported injured at Rayo Vallecano is the Colombian Radamel Falcao.
Barcelona has only two injured for this match: Christensen and Ousmane Dembélé.
Dimitirevski, Balliu, Lejeune, Mumin, García, Comesaña, Valentín, Martín, Trejo, Palazón, de Tomás.
Ter Stegen, Balde, Marcos Alonso, Araújo, Koundé, Kessié, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona
#Rayo #Vallecano #Barcelona #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply