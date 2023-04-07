Atlético de Madrid seems determined not to take their foot off the accelerator in the league championship. The colchoneros are five points behind Real Madrid, and it is that opting for second place does not seem like a utopia at this point. Even so, the objective of those from the Metropolitan must be to secure the Champions League position for the next edition of the highest European competition.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Vallecas Stadium
Date: sunday april 9
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN Website
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE, Radius Brand and Youtube of Jugones beach bar.
The colchoneros have three renowned casualties for the beautiful duel between teams from Madrid this weekend. Memphis DePay will join the already old acquaintances in this section; Reinildo and Sergio Reguilón.
For its part, Rayo Vallecano does not have any injured player ruled out for the match. is doubt alvaro garcia.
Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievsky; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Fran Garcia; Valentin, Santi Comesaña; Isi, Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; and Camel.
Atletico Madrid:Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Gimenez, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, DePaul; Morata and Griezmann.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Girona
|
2-2
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
3-0 (loss)
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
1-0 (loss)
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
1-0 (win)
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
3-0 (win)
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-1 (win)
|
The league
|
Seville
|
6-1 (win)
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
1-1
|
The league
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Atletico Madrid
