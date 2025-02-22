



















































































































































The encounter Ray Vallecano – Villarreal from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at the Vallecas Stadium to the 16:15 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal

Classification and statistics between Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Barcelona



while Villarreal played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Valencia



. He Ray Vallecano Currently occupies the position number 6 of LaLiga EA Sports with 36 points, while its rival, the

Villarrealoccupies the Post 5 With 42 points.

Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Vallecano Rayo calendar, the Villarreal calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.