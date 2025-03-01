03/01/2025



He Seville FC He has moved to Madrid to play on Saturday his match corresponding to the 26th day of LaLigain which the Ray Vallecano. This clash, which will be played in the Vallecas Stadiumwill start at 16.15 hours and will feature the arbitration of González Fuertes.

Still without being able to win two consecutive games In the domestic competition, Sevilla adds a victory (0-4 in Valladolid) and a draw (1-1 against Mallorca) after 1-4 fell at the hands of Barcelona. For its part, The Rayista team comes from falling defeated before the Barcelonaistas (1-0) and against Villarreal (0-1), after linking three consecutive victories (2-1 to Girona, 0-1 to Leganés and 1-0 to Valladolid).

In search of a new victory

They will look for the Nervionans to resume the path of the victory in LaLiga in Vallecas. For this clash, there are few casualties that García Pimienta has, since they have stayed in the Spanish capital lyou injured Nianzou, Akor Adams, Sambi Lokonga and Gudelj. The only cash that the coach recovers for this ray – Sevilla is Littlewho was low last day.

This will be the 29th time when Sevilla visits Vallecas to face lightning, with a background of nine victories, seven draws and twelve losses In these displacements. The last Sevillista visit to this stadium, in the last campaign, resulted in Visiting Victoria by 1-2 (ISI / EN-NERI X2); Moreover, Hispanses do not fall at home against Rayo since the 18th day of the 2011/12 season (2-1).

11:15 Good morning!!! We begin with the direct of the party of the party corresponding to the twenty -sixth day of LaLiga that will play the Ray Vallecano and the Sevilla FC. We will review the last -hour news of both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments of our editors and the postparty with all the statements of the protagonists.

