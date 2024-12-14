After the victory against Girona in Montilivi (0-3) in the match of the 16th day of the League, Real Madrid He goes this Saturday to his commitment in the Vallecas Stadium to measure himself against Rayo Vallecano in the match corresponding to the 17th day of the national championship. Those of Carlo Ancelotti They once again thrilled the white fans last weekend with a spectacular Jude Bellingham in a match in which Kylian Mbappé scored the third goal.

Real Madrid arrives at the event second in the standings, two points behind leader Barcelona, ​​although the Blaugranas have one more game. Ancelotti’s men are looking for victory to put even more pressure on Hansi Flick’s team, which will host Leganés this Sunday.

He Rayo Vallecano face the duel before real Madrid after defeating on the last day the Valencia (0-1) in a very tight clash in Mestalla. However, the set trained by Inigo Perez has not won in Vallecas since last October 21, in the match against Deportivo Alavés.

The victory of Rayo Vallecano on the last day against Valencia It placed the franjirrojo team in twelfth position in the league classification table.









Match schedule between Rayo Vallecano – Real Madrid

The attractive duel between Rayo Vallecano – Real Madrida match that will be played this Saturday at the Vallecas Stadium and corresponding to matchday 17 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m..

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano – Real Madrid on television

The clash between Rayo Vallecano – Real Madrid can be seen live on television through the channel’s retransmission DAZN. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the match on the seventeenth day of League through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.