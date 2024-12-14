21:19 16′ Madrid without space, Rayo unstoppable in the pressure Real Madrid cannot find holes in Rayo’s defense, which is perfectly positioned. The franjirrojos continue to press with intensity, with the knife between their teeth, waiting for any mistake from the rival to deliver a decisive blow.

21:18 Unai López’s great goal! Real Madrid left several players watching, and Unai López took the opportunity to score with a perfect header. Rayo Vallecano takes a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard.

21:17 14′ Dangerous corner! Rodrygo’s cross from the corner was well executed, but Batalla, with great reflexes, managed to clear the ball. The goalkeeper showed good footing and remained very attentive to avoid danger.

21:16 13′ It’s hard for Real Madrid to find its rhythm! Real Madrid is going through serious difficulties, it cannot make three passes in a row and its game is interrupted time and again. Despite having high-quality players on the field, such as Modric and Bellingham, the team is unable to connect fluently and is being overwhelmed by the intensity of Rayo.

21:15 11′ Lightning had it Rayo Vallecano finds another hole in Real Madrid’s defense, this time on the right. Chavarría and Embarba combine with an excellent wall, the ball reaches behind and De Frutos has the opportunity to score, but his shot goes over the crossbar. It was a very good opportunity for Rayo!

21:14 10′ Real Madrid does not react! Rayo Vallecano takes control in Vallecas Real Madrid continues making the same mistakes and fails to react, while Rayo Vallecano grows in the game. The franjirrojos begin to win almost all the duels, pressing with intensity and showing their dominance on the field of play.

21:12 7′ Embarba can’t control the ball, but Rayo keeps pressing! Rayo Vallecano continues its intense pressure in the opposite field, making it difficult for Real Madrid to exit. Embarba tried to overwhelm the left sector to put in a good cross, but he couldn’t control the ball and it escaped along the sideline. Despite the error, the red-and-white team continues to maintain a high pace.

21:10 6′ Rüdiger saves the corner kick, and Rayo grows after the goal Rüdiger manages to clear Isi’s corner kick, but Rayo Vallecano and its fans feel increasingly motivated after the goal. The atmosphere in Vallecas lights up as the franjirrojo team seeks to take advantage of its momentum.

21:10 5′ Defensive error by Real Madrid! Real Madrid made a serious mistake in defense, leaving Unai López completely unmarked at the far post. De Frutos’ cross came unopposed, and López finished comfortably to make the score 1-0.

21:09 Party in Vallecas: Rayo fans shine with a spectacular tifo The Rayo Vallecano fans have once again dazzled with a beautiful tifo, creating a unique atmosphere at the Vallecas Stadium and showing all their support for the team in this exciting derby.

21:08 3′ GOAL FROM RAYO VALLECANOOOOOO!!! Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid Unai López wins all the applause after scoring the first goal of the game! The Vallecas Stadium explodes with joy with this goal that puts Rayo ahead.

21:07 2′ Real Madrid takes the initiative with long possessions Real Madrid begins the match looking to take control, with their first long possessions to dominate the pace of the game from the start.

21:04 0′ Arda Güler tried to surprise with a spectacular center kick! The Turkish Arda Güler surprised everyone by attempting a shot from the center kick, noticing that goalkeeper Batalla was ahead. However, his attempt went over the crossbar, resulting in a simple failed attempt to surprise the rival goalkeeper.

21:03 Referee team for Rayo Vallecano – Real Madri Main referee: Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee). VAR referee: González Fuertes (Asturian Committee).

21:00 James Rodríguez, out of the call for the derby! One of the most talked about topics before the Madrid derby was the possibility of James Rodríguez, former Real Madrid player, playing against his former team. However, the Colombian will not even be on the bench. His participation with Rayo Vallecano has been very limited so far: only 136 minutes in six League games and 69 minutes in the Copa del Rey. James was Rayo’s big signing in its centenary after an outstanding Copa América, but he has not yet managed to earn a place in Iñigo Pérez’s plans.

20:59 Substitutes for both teams for Rayo Vallecano – Real Madrid Vallecano Ray: Cárdenas, Balliu, Aridane, Pacha Espino, Óscar Valentín, Pedro Díaz, Gumbau, Montiel, Trejo, Sergi Guardiola and Camello. Real Madrid: Lunin, Mestre, Asencio, Vallejo, Lorenzo Aguado, Yusi, Camavinga, Ceballos, Víctor Muñoz, Endrick and Vinicius.

20:59 Arda Güler shines as a visitor with Real Madrid in LaLiga Arda Güler has been the protagonist of six goals (five goals and one assist) in the nine games he started in LaLiga with Real Madrid, all of them played as visitors. His ability to stand out away from home has been one of the surprises of the season.

20:59 THE PLAYERS ARE GOING OUT ON THE FIELD OF PLAY!

20:58 Vallecas Stadium packed for the match against Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano has confirmed that tickets for tonight’s match against Real Madrid are sold out. A spectacular atmosphere is expected at the Vallecas Stadium, with the franjirroja fans ready to support their team in this exciting duel.

20:58 REAL MADRID’S ELEVEN Real Madrid will start with the following starting eleven: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Fran García; Modric, Valverde, Arda Güler; Bellingham; Brahim and Rodrygo. Carlo Ancelotti makes three changes to Bergamo’s XI in the Champions League. Modric and Arda Güler return to the midfield, as they already did in LaLiga against Girona. In attack, Rodrygo will occupy the ‘9’ position in the absence of Mbappé, while Vinicius will rest.

20:56 ELEVEN OF RAYO VALLECANO FOR THE MATCH AGAINST REAL MADRID Rayo Vallecano presents itself with the following starting eleven: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarría; De Frutos, Ciss, Unai López, Embarba; Isi and Nteka. Iñigo Pérez makes two changes to the Mestalla XI: Unai López enters the midfield, while Embarba occupies the wing. Óscar Valentín and Álvaro García are the players who fall from the lineup.

20:56 Carlo Ancelotti fights to maintain a good record against Rayo Vallecano Since his return to Real Madrid in the 21/22 season, Carlo Ancelotti has won only 50% of his matches against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga (3 of 6). This percentage is the lowest among the teams in the league, surpassed only by their performance against Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal (28.6% – 2/7), and Real Betis (42.9% – 3/7), as well as against Girona and Levante (also 50%).

20:51 James Rodríguez, always decisive in his duels against Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano player, James Rodríguez, has been key in their two official matches against Real Madrid. In the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in 2018, with Bayern Munich, he scored an assist, while in the second leg of that same series he scored a goal, demonstrating his ability to influence big games.

20:48 Real Madrid, leader in penalty goals in the major European leagues Real Madrid, along with Brest, is the team in the five major European leagues that has scored the most goals from penalties this season, with a total of six.

20:45 The whites show ups and downs after their unbeaten streak in LaLiga Real Madrid have suffered two defeats in their last six LaLiga games (4 wins), a notable change after having remained undefeated in their previous 42 games in the competition (31 wins and 11 draws).

20:40 Rayo Vallecano seeks to consolidate its victory after the victory against Valencia After suffering three defeats in a row in LaLiga between November and early December, Rayo Vallecano achieved its last victory in the competition by beating Valencia 0-1. However, the team has not managed to string two consecutive victories in the League since August 2023, when it achieved two wins in a row.

20:35 Real Madrid, the king of duels against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga Real Madrid is the club that has beaten Rayo Vallecano the most times in LaLiga history, with a total of 31 victories in 42 matches. Furthermore, in Vallecas, the whites maintain a clear dominance, with 14 victories in 21 visits.

20:33 Iñigo Pérez follows in Camacho’s footsteps with a draw against Real Madrid Iñigo Pérez achieved a 1-1 draw in his first match as coach of Rayo Vallecano against Real Madrid in LaLiga in February 2024. With this result, he joins José Antonio Camacho, who between 1992 and 1993 was the only coach of Rayo in the history of LaLiga that remained undefeated in its first two duels against the whites (1 win and 1 draw).

20:31 Real Madrid has had difficulties in Vallecas in its last visits In their recent trips to Vallecas, Real Madrid has dropped points in three of the last four LaLiga matches (with 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses). This is a contrast to the rest of their away games against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, where they have achieved a much more favorable statistic, with 13 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses.

20:26 Rayo Vallecano breaks its spell against Real Madrid in LaLiga Rayo Vallecano has managed to score points in four of its last seven matches against Real Madrid in LaLiga (2 wins, 2 draws, 3 losses). This good performance comes after having suffered 17 consecutive defeats in their previous games against the whites in the competition.