Real Madrid arrived in Vallecas close to the lead, and leaves seeing second place in the League in danger after leave two points against Rayo (3-3) that humiliated the whites in the first half and forced them to draw 2-0. Ancelotti’s team came close to a comeback when Rodrygo made it 2-3, but A goal from Isi prevented the merengue victory.

A overwhelming streaky start It surprised a sleeping Madrid, despite the fact that Arda Güler was very smart to try to score from the center of the field when he saw Batalla ahead with the kick-off. That shot didn’t go in, but Yes, Embarba’s two minutes into the gameafter heading a great cross from De Frutos to the near post, which broke the waist of Fran García to open up space.

The goal not only did not wake up Ancelotti’s team, but served the franjirrojo team to play the bugle and lay siege Courtois’ goal with countless clear chances. But Rayo lacked aim and luck appeared to Madrid to avoid disaster.

That fortune lasted for the whites until the 36th minute, when Íñigo Pérez’s team he made the second one, practically nailed to the previous one: cross to the far post and Mumin’s cross header to the near post to extend the lead.

The joy did not last long in Vallecas, because that was the extent of Fede Valverde’s patience: the Uruguayan rang the alarm to wake up his family from their nap with a tremendous shot from outside the area that burst the net and got Madrid back into the game. Wow, he did put it in: just six minutes later, Jude Bellingham tied the game with a beastly turn of the neck after a great cross from Rodrygo to the penalty spot, and led Madrid to a tie on the scoreboard at half-time.

Following the inertia of the first half, with Rayo at the back supporting as best they could the attacks of a Madrid launched for victory, it was the white team that began to dominate. And after 10 minutes he had a reward when Rodrygo feinted from the front and He unleashed a thunderbolt on the squad to overtake Real.





Seeing the authority with which Ancelotti’s team handled the duel, it seemed that the victory was tied. Nothing could be further from the truth, because at game time Isi entered the area alone to touch a great cross from Lejeune with the tip of his boot and make the final 3-3.

From there, Madrid tried everything to avoid giving up two crucial points in the fight for the leadership of the League, and touched the goal with a shot by Vinícius that Batalla sent for a corner and with a cross to the far post by Fran García that the Brazilian wanted to extend for Rüdiger, who was covered very well by the Rayista defense.

But the scoreboard did not move any further – although Rayo gave Madrid a scare in the last play with a clearance by Courtois that Camello almost caught – and the whites left the points in Vallecas and, if Atlético de Madrid beat Getafe tomorrow, also second place in the table.