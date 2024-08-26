Madrid, Spain.- James Rodriguez will return to Spanish football.

The Colombian midfielder completed his signing with the club on Monday. Rayo Vallecano After a summer in which he revived his laurels as the best player of the past America’s Cup.

The Madrid club announced the acquisition of the 33-year-old midfielder. After having terminated his contract with Brazilian club Sao Paulo, James opted to play in the Spanish capital, amid reports that he was exploring offers from Saudi Arabia and the United States. “I feel very happy to join a club like Rayo, which is historic,” said James in an interview broadcast on the social networks of a team that is celebrating the centenary of its foundation. “I really want to do things well. Wherever I go, I feel that responsibility. I like to win. Also, in such an important year for the club.”

James returns to LaLiga after leaving Real Madrid in 2020 for English club Everton.

His first spell in Spain was facilitated by his breakthrough with the Colombian national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, signing for Madrid for 75 million euros from Monaco. He won the Champions League twice during his time with the Merengue team. He arrives at Rayo Vallecano after having played last season in Sao Paulo, where he scored one goal and provided two assists in 14 games. But he re-emerged in the Copa América. He was named the best player of the continental tournament after scoring one goal and providing six assists for a Colombia that reached the final, which they lost to Argentina. Rayo is the eleventh team in James’ career, who made his debut with Envigado in his country. He also spent two seasons on loan with Bayern Munich. James will follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Radamel Falcao at Rayo, where he played between 2021-24. “Falcao is an idol for all of Colombia, he has done a lot for our country. I hope to perform well here like he did,” said James. His debut with Rayo could come tomorrow with the match against Barcelona at the Municipal Stadium of Vallecas.