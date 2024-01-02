DirectChronicle

The League opened 2024 at the Metropolitano. The Atlético stadium was the scene of a strange match. Atlético did not act as host, but rather Getafe, tenant of the venue for a punishing day. A sentence weighed on the team from the south of Madrid that sentenced them to a day of exile for the violent acts that were unleashed in a field invasion in the final of the playoffs of promotion that he played in 2017 against Tenerife. Six years after a long judicial process, this specific move was imposed, which Getafe experienced with shocks. In an exercise of rigor, the referee, Jorge Figueroa Vázquez, sent off three players, the first before the break. Favored by the numerical advantage, Rayo won after seven days without winning. 11,000 spectators watched it, less than a quarter of the capacity.

0 David Soria, Damián Suárez (Omar Alderete, min. 69), Diego Rico, Djene (Mitrovic, min. 77), Gastón Álvarez (Aleñá, min. 68), Maksimovic, Mata (José Ángel Carmona, min. 57), Mason Greenwood, Luis Milla (Enes Ünal, min. 69), Juan Latasa and Mayoral 2 Dimitrievski, Luis Espino (Josep Chavarría, min. 45), Lejeune, Balliu, Aridane, De Frutos (Bebé, min. 86), Unai López (Pathé Ciss, min. 57), Isi, Óscar Valentín, Sergio Camello (Falcao, min. 74) and Kike (Nteka, min. 45) See also In Ukraine, an apartment was stormed because of fireworks Goals 0-1 min. 46: Sergio Camello. Referee Jorge Figueroa Vázquez Yellow cards Luis Espino (min. 3), Djene (min. 19), Juan Latasa (min. 22), Kike (min. 38), Mata (min. 54), Damián Suárez (min. 69), Omar Alderete (min. 82) and Pathé Ciss (min. 90) red cards Mason Greenwood (min. 50)

Both teams took the field surrounded by a wet, sticky fog. El Rayo, spurred by the results crisis. “Intensity in every play! “Intensity for 90 minutes!” the captains shouted in the locker room, before leaving. Getafe, urged by their natural disposition to frenzy, defend far from their area and prevent the game from getting out of control with each divided ball. Each on their own line, both teams played well. Milla managed the timing on one side in search of striker Latasa, while Isi Palazón and Kike Pérez elaborated the attacks on the other side. With much merit. It is not easy to play between the lines against Getafe and between Isi and Kike they wove vertical back and forth plays that loosened the legs of the pivots and the rival centre-backs. A shot by Isi, cleared by David Soria, alarmed the Metropolitano tenants.

El Rayo went to San Blas surrounded by problems. He accumulated seven games without scoring three points; Óscar Trejo and Álvaro García, probably their most disruptive players, remained injured; Raúl de Tomás, his nine of more prestige, he was left out of the squad after a season without scoring a single goal; and the team could not break the drought. Rayo had accumulated more than 500 minutes without beating the rival goal. The journey ended before the break at the Metropolitano.

The referee sent off Latasa for a double warning after two innocuous elbows in separate duels. It was the 40th minute. With one less, Getafe failed to stop Rayo's circulation. Alternating quick passes from Kike, Óscar Valentin and Isi, the Vallecas team invaded the rival area and threw the defense out of square. Released on the right flank of his attack, Balliu finished at the far post, Soria cleared again, and Sergio Camello made it 0-1 after gaining position from Gastón Álvarez.

Greenwood, lost in translation

Camello made it 0-2 a few minutes after the restart. He took advantage of the magnificent body of Randy Nteka, who had just entered the game and found himself with a rained ball. A 60-meter pass that seemed to have no destination caused chaos. The Frenchman unbalanced Djené, attracted Gastón Álvarez, and left Camello alone, who dribbled past the goalkeeper with his right foot and scored the final goal with his left foot. “It's nice to start the year like this,” said Camello after the game, “plus at the Metropolitano, which was my home for so long.”

Getafe was knocked out when Jorge Figueroa Vázquez sent off Greenwood for protesting a foul to the voice of ““what the fuck.” If the Premier judges expelled all the players who used that expression, the English championship would have to close. José Bordalás explained it after the game: “he only told him 'don't fuck with me“In no case has he insulted him.” The Sevillian judge felt insulted. He then showed the red card to Damián Suárez for also protesting, but by then there was nothing to dispute in the strange move from Getafense to the Metropolitano.

