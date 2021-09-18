The Madrid derby of the fifth day of La Liga will be between Rayo Vallecano and Getafe, it brings us several incentives to see it. One of the most important without a doubt is that today may be the day of the debut of Radamel Falcao with the Rayista jersey. The “Tigre” arrived at the free Vallecano set, days after the end of the market, and had not yet been summoned. After completing several weeks of training, Iraola has summoned him and everything indicates that we will see Falcao’s first minutes as a Rayo player.
Where is Rayo Vallecano – Getafe? The match will be played at the Vallecas Stadium, whose capacity is 14,505 people, although the capacity will be reduced due to restrictions due to COVID-19
When and what time is Rayo Vallecano- Getafe? The match will be played this Saturday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. Spanish time (7:00 a.m. in Colombia and 9:00 a.m. in Argentina).
On which tv channel can I watch Rayo Vallecano – Getafe? In Spain the game is broadcast by Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN +.
Where can I watch Rayo Vallecano – Getafe online? In Spain, through Movistar +. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Colombia and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
What was the last result between Rayo Vallecano and Getafe? The last known result between these two teams dates back to 2019, a match in which Getafe beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.
Vallecano Ray
The group trained by Iraola, will only have the loss of Marquelanz among their ranks. Rayo has not beaten Getafe since 2016, so they hope that at home and with the incorporation of Falcao, they will break that negative streak and win at Getafe, although the Colombian would enter the second half in principle.
Getafe
The azulón team arrives in need of points and with a Míchel more than questioned after the poor results. Getafe have a serious problem with the goal, and it does not seem that the current forwards are going to solve that issue. And for more negative data, the southern Madrid team will have to play without Arambarri, one of the team’s leaders and insignia.
Vallecano Ray
Dimitrievski; Balliu, Maras, Catena, Fran García; Isi, Comesaña, Pathe Ciss, Álvaro García; Guardiola, Trejo.
Getafe
David Soria; Damián, Djené, Cuenca, Olivera; Maksimovic, Florentino, Aleñá, J. Silva; Sandro, Enes Ünal.
Getafe seems to go through a significant pothole so the away game could complicate it. More, if we have a Rayo so motivated in his return to first, with good level signings like Falcao, so a priori he is the favorite.
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Getafe
