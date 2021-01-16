LIGHTNING

Filomena has wreaked havoc, especially on Lightning. The snowstorm forced him to postpone his league match against Mirandés -now, on Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m.- and also, to move the place and time of this new cup event, which will finally be held in the Sports City, at 4:00 p.m. The appearance of some ice sheets on the Vallecas Stadium lawn caused the club to activate Plan B. Yesterday, Friday, they worked against the clock all day to clear field 5 (of natural grass) and, among the employees who helped in cleaning work, were several members of the technical staff.

A few hours after the initial whistle there were still traces of a lot of snow on the grass, which also woke up frozen. The image of the club, working with the water around its neck to be able to offer a dignified surface, embarrassed its own fans, being one more episode of an omnious management. The game will be played, but the previous one has been great.

AS to follow: Baby. The Cup is giving him the shooting he needed after his crusader injury. The winger is recovering his explosiveness and power.