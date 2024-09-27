Rayo Vallecano and Leganés They compete in a Madrid derby in Vallecas for which the local fans are excited to see the Colombian on the pitch. James Rodriguezalthough it is not known if as a starter, and the visiting team hopes to regain victory after five games without scoring three.

The Vallecano team faces the match in a good sporting moment after adding three days without losing summarized in a victory against Osasuna and two draws against Atlético de Madrid and Girona, two Champions League teams.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE Share

Inigo Perez is providing Ray of a recognizable seal of play with an attempt to be the protagonist during the matches. His intention, to have the ball, dominate possession, exert high pressure and enhance the numerous offensive resources he has with forwards of different profiles such as Sergio Camello, Sergi Guardiola and Randy Nteka. Also Raúl de Tomás, although in his case he seems relegated to the background and has not yet made his debut this season.

The sure novelty in the eleven is that of the left back, for whom Pep Chavarría is not available, injured in Girona. Neither does the Uruguayan Luis Alfonso ‘Pacha’ Espino, who has already been out for several weeks due to another injury. In this way, Iñigo Pérez will have to look for an alternative and the most likely thing is that the Albanian full-back Iván Balli will play on the left.

James continues to generate doubts

The other doubt lies in whether the Colombianor James Rodríguez will have minutes after being left without playing in Girona. The fans want to see him start although it seems unlikely that it will be against Leganés, with Jorge de Frutos being the one with the most votes to play.

“I’m delighted that (James) is there, but I think I’m making it a little clear what my idea is. In his case, he comes from a great activity, even though he is the best, he can get injured just like everyone else and I choose those who I think are the best to win that game,” said the coach at a press conference.

Given the barrage of questions about the lack of continuity of the 33-year-old player, he poured cold water on him. “I don’t really suffer from this (questions about James). I understand your work and I am empathetic with it and with what James generates. Then I am fortunate or not, not to live in a virtual world. Things come to me, you have a family, children and it comes to you in the way you don’t want it to come to you. Because you don’t belong to that world to be able to ignore things but I’m calm, knowing that there will always be criticism but don’t worry about me, I understand.”

“If someone has a bad time in this case, you ask me about James and he doesn’t play, the same thing the other day, apologies, but I have 25 players and 11 play. The families and friends of the players who have not played I understand that they are upset “That goes with my job as a coach (to decide) and I don’t suffer at all,” he added.

