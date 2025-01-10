



































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Rayo Vallecano – Celtic of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Vallecas at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Telemadrid, Gol Play, TVG, DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, GolStadium Premium, MAX, GolStadium

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Rayo Vallecano – Celta

Classification and statistics between Rayo Vallecano – Celta

Rayo Vallecano comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Real Betis



while Celta played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Royal Society



. He Rayo Vallecano currently occupies the position number 12 of LaLiga EA Sports with 22 points, while its rival,

Celticoccupies the place 11 with 24 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Rayo Vallecano schedule, the Celta schedule and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.