With LaLiga uphill because Atlético is already 10 points away with one game less and with the Champions League as a dream, Barcelona faces the Cup as the most affordable trophy it has left, after falling in the Super Cup final against Athletic ( 2-3). Precisely, in that duel Messi saw the red card for unleashing a blow at the wrong time, a two-game sanction that he has already served against Cornellà in the Cup and Elche in LaLiga. But the 10 already returns and does it against Rayo Vallecano, Second rival.

“Messi really wants to play and win things because he’s used to it. He is a winner and wants to be in all the games ”, Ronald Koeman started. Said and done because Leo will leave the game against Rayo. Riqui Puig and Trincão are also starters against Andoni Iraola’s team. “It is Second but it is as if it were First because of its players,” reasoned the prepared Barça player, who cannot count on the injured Dest and Sergi Roberto, although he did mention Ilaix Moriba, an 18-year-old who made his start against Cornellà.