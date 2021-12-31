The Rayo Vallecano shareholders ‘association has issued a statement against the club’s board of directors for establishing the Shareholders’ Meeting on the end of the year. They protest because they consider that it is a day to be with their loved ones and more with the current health situation. “An improper decision for someone in their right mind.” They ask that the meeting be postponed and announce that they will challenge it if it is held.

“One more year we are once again spending the last day of the year in this Rayo Vallecano Shareholders’ Meeting instead of being with our loved ones. To the illogicality of the calendar, we must also add the explosive wave of coronavirus cases that poses a danger to the health of minority shareholders. An improper decision for someone in their right mind or someone who has friends and family with whom to spend the last hours of another very difficult year for everyone. In goodwill we request the postponement of this Board when finding irregularities for more than € 180,000 in the accounts that it intends to approver and that it will approve thanks to the votes of its actions. A new sample of the crooked and presumably corrupt management that we will have to bring to the attention of the Justice as we have already done with several cases that continue their way in the courts, “the association’s statement begins.

In addition, he criticizes the continuous confrontations and controversies that have arisen from the club in recent times: “Faced with the Rayo Vallecano fans, faced his women’s team, faced AFE, faced the Rayista media against those who did not

he attends, confronting his former employees to whom he does not hesitate to attribute crimes to them without presenting a complaint or evidence … This is what Rayo de Presa is like. A club that claims to be open to everyone but that only puts the red carpet for characters and politicians of dubious reputation and who have referred to Vallecas as a multicultural dung heap.

And, faced with this situation, the shareholders’ association announces that it will challenge the Meeting if it does not change the day: “Despite all his provocations, his delusional statements and his manifest incapacity to manage a football club (which he has with an improper structure of an almost centenary club) nothing and nobody is going to make us abandon our beloved Association or prevent us from defending its interests from those who are parasitizing it from the first to the last day of the year. That is why we will challenge the Board and the accounts presented today for the sake of clear and transparent management. There is no Falcao or Champions classification that makes us shut up “.