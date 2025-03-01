Sevilla FC visited Rayo Vallecano on Day 26 of LaLiga EA Sports in a match played between both teams that in the end resulted in tables on the scoreboard (1-1). Ratiu advanced the locals with a goal from outside the area but shortly after Lukebakio was able to rescue a point for Sevilla FC with another genius of the Belgian. Nyland was the MVP of the game with its great stops that led to Sevilla FC scored in this clash. So they played remarkable Nyland after the traviata that mounted on the day of the Mallorca, the Scandinavian returned for his fueros with a recital of stops. The best. Nothing to do against Ratiu’s missile. Carmona suspense stole his wallet in the play of the Rayist goal. With more doubts than a new manager. First change of the technician. I baded the oasis of defensive quality in an arid team and ramplón taking out the ball. Luckily you gave a plant to Don Ramón de Birmingham. Kike Salas very hard like Popeye’s forearm and personality. He had a single mistake that almost cost Sevilla’s first goal. Pedrosa well seems to be cloned. He covers the whole highway on the left and has gasoline to get inside and create occasions. Juanlu approved this time was diluted as a sugar in the core. He raised his benefits when he went to occupy the side. SOW approved without errors and voluntary, although sometimes insulso as a water ice cream. Saul approved was more than until it was left without fuel before expected. Very bad time, lunch jumped. Rubén Vargas well to continue criticizing Orta. Great footballer the Swiss. Raise the level every time takes the ball. Always generate occasions. Already if marks … Lukebakio notable an artist. Or a genius, as preferred. He was missing almost all the clash and took out the hat to score again and save his team. Isaac Romero suspense more only than the guard of a lighthouse. A pity that the kid has to brew up in these circumstances. Ejke approved stirred the team and dislodged the rival with his impetus. I exhausted good departure in the play of the draw of his team, in Desailly Plan. Idumbo well jumped into the field and attended his compatriot Lukebakio in the Sevillista. Manu good without qualifying did not have time. Suso without qualifying without minutes. García Pimienta approved Medical approach at the beginning. Then he knew how to react and direct the changes well to catch at least one point.

