Yes Seville It does not enter this season at least among the top seven classifieds of LaLiga will be only and exclusively because of its own inoperance. His responsibility will have not to take advantage of the amount of opportunities that the destination has made in his … own noses. Week by week. It is no longer to win two games in a row, but that feeling that you do not feel able to get it, as if it were a ladder to which you lack steps and are afraid to give a stumbling. The next test will be against the Ray Vallecanoin a stage, the Vallecaswhere the Nervión team got last year that could be considered as the most important victory of the course. This duel does not have that importance, much less. It has its own story. Of medium happy experiences or continue inside that well where nothing is heard, nothing looks at anything and much less feels at all. Or this Sevilla, who is giving away the possibility of going to Europehook in that fight or live its most tasteless course of the last 25 years. And that is.

Because Sevilla did not make a bad split against him Majorca Last Monday. It had 75 minutes of good pressure, quick exits with game orientation changes, finding spaces for attackers that were not Lukebakioas demonstrating that he can live without the Belgian, something missing in the last days. However, after an error of Badéwho sometimes betrays the tremendous confidence he has in his individual faculties, showed that the points could escape. As he said Carmona After the meeting, those points are lost when they think you can lose them. A mental mechanism that penalizes the lack of maturity or the extreme bisoñez that this shows this Seville of Canteranos and players who want to break the shell.

Battle; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarría; Pedro Día, Pathé Ciss; Embarba, Trejo, Álvaro García; and Ntenka

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Sow, Saúl, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Isaac and Vargas.

González Fuertes (C. Asturian)

Vallecas.

In a stadium like Vallecas, the experience is worth. Knowing how to play a hard leg and second play, where every bad control can be an opportunity for your opponent and each recovery a clear occasion for your team. And Sevilla is not the whole that is best for the fortune to smile. You need to look for your own luck and everything happens to enter the game well from the beginning and show that you can continue to grow far from your stadium. Because this 2025 As foolish as a local for Sevillists, it does not mean that as a visitor it drags similar numbers. Has been able to get victories in Girona and Valladolid. The first, against a rival of his league and in a stadium where everyone suffers. In the last of them, taking advantage of the weakness of a dying, with the intelligence exercise necessary not to give life to him in his last breath.

For the coach of Sevilla, each dry brake or disappointment is a lesson for their group of players. That they know what it costs to win games in the elite and mentalize correctly for all of them. Perhaps the pressure to reach a greater challenge than budgeted at the beginning of the course is taking its toll, more when they perceive their people’s nerves, in a Sánchez-Pizjuán that weighs them as a slab when he does not fight to lift them, but oppresses each rivals approach. They are also in that process of taking advantage of positive stimuli and getting away what does not help win the matches. The costumes talk about all this and Europe. The public speech is to hide it and direct the message in the game by party, although the same youth that is wrong is the one that squeezes because the Seville Return to the place where they have seen him succeed.

The absence of Gudelj

Pepper You will have few problems to form an initial eleven because you barely have arguments to change the starting idea that you placed onset in front of the Majorca. The man who could enter was GUDELJwho was without any minute on Monday for some inconvenience that has resulted in injury for a couple of weeks. Without the Serbian as a specialist in closing the roads to the goal of Nylandthe Catalan coach must bet on going for the Raythe same as he tried against him Majorca Without excessive success in the auction, also trying to match the serious duel starring Valladolid.

The glue is the true pending subject of this Seville. Without an authorized scorer, everything goes through the momentary inspiration of Lukebakio or Juanlu. Everything that is capable of starring in attack must have a positive consequence to take the three points of Vallecas, a situation that would open that melon of the small euphoria for not staying in anyone’s land more than two months from the end of the championship. That is the real fight. Keep competing for something else. Three points no longer of objectives, but of future illusions, no matter how much the final reality is different from the imagined. Enjoy the way. More than relevant in this Seville.