Carlo Ancelotti wanted to hit the table in the first chapter of the triptych in Concha Espina to settle at the top of the league table, where Girona continues in the clouds after fighting the two giants of our football. With a third of the League played, Míchel’s team continues there, offering fresh air and a punch that Real Madrid lacked against Rayo Vallecano, a rival against whom they crashed in their own field. The whites were left dry and gave up the lead to the Girona team from the City Football Group, who threaten a two-headed League that has not known a champion other than the whites and the Catalans for a decade. No one came to the rescue this time nor did the flute sound in the addition.

Madrid could not take advantage of Atlético de Madrid’s failure against a great UD Las Palmas, nor put pressure on Barça after their fortunate victory against Real Sociedad. A good wasted opportunity to open a gap in the domestic tournament, just as the Reggiolo coach wanted in the previous match against Vallecas, where he unsuccessfully ‘stung’ Vinicius and Rodrygo to sharpen their aim in the upcoming duels, knowing the poor statistics of their two Brazilian forwards at the beginning of the season.

real Madrid Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García (Kroos, min. 72), Camavinga (Nacho, min. 85), Modric (Rodrygo, min. 69), Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius and Joselu. See also PSG: another failure of a multimillion-dollar project 0 – 0 Vallecano Ray Dimitrievski, Ratiu, Mumin, Lejeune, Pacha Espino, Valentín, Pathé Ciss (Kike Pérez, min. 60), Unai López (Trejo, min. 60), Isi (De Frutos, min. 88), Álvaro (Bebé, min. 75) and Raúl de Tomás (Falcao, min. 75). Referee

Martínez Munuera (Valencian). He cautioned Ratiu, Pathé Ciss, Trejo, Dimitrievski, Lejeune, Camavinga, Vinicius and Rudiger

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twelfth day of LaLiga EA Sports played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in front of 70,220 spectators.

Moments after the indelible classic ‘Hey Jude’ sounded before kick-off in honor of Bellingham, who received the trophy for best player of the month of October on the green, Dimitrievski had already denied Fede Valverde a goal called in a handball. between the Uruguayan and the Macedonian, a foreshadowing of what would happen throughout the duel. The franjirrojos, who appeared at the Bernabéu wearing a golden elastic band with a black transversal band, put the pressure on against a rival who took control of the ball from the first moments.

In case of any mistake, Francisco’s men were going to be there, who had to work hard against the attacks of the locals on the left flank, where Vinicius was active and lost in his battles while Fran García came up motivated, starting against the team that catapulted him back to the club of his life. The left-hander sent it up and Alaba repeated the action shortly after, with the same luck as a playful Joselu, who was prevented from opening the electronic by a saving mitt from the Rayista goalkeeper. The Galician attacker, who to date had scored in the five games he had played at the Bernabéu this season, lost his little love affair with the goal on the Paseo de la Castellana.

The essential Camavinga acted, sometimes as a retaining wall in the pivot in the absence of Tchouaméni due to injury, and other times inside. The former Rennes player can play wherever he wants. The ball burned in the boots of the Vallecas team, who took risks in the exits and played excessively long in search of a missing Raúl de Tomás while Isi and Álvaro, regulars on the sides, lost all the duels. Each local attack was a serious warning for Dimitrievski and his sentinels.

Francisco’s men withstood the arrivals of Ancelotti’s men, with Bellingham and a rejuvenated Modric managing the attacks with good pace but no reward. The script was the same in the extension, with Camavinga demonstrating an excellent physical display, Valverde, deep like few others, making Joselu and Vinicius fly to the ground.

Madrid misses the version of the Fluminense, who Martínez Munuera denied the goal by calling him offside when he was already celebrating the goal. The team needs a greater contribution from its starting forwards, whom Ancelotti ‘picked’ on the day before to motivate them towards the goal. A problem that until now has been covered up by Bellingham’s effectiveness. Rodrygo entered the field, with whom the transalpine coach sometimes acts as a paternalistic figure, and Kroos, to whom the Italian entrusts his services when it comes to solving the occasional crossword puzzle.

Madrid’s siege continued, but they were very predictable in their attacks. Baby and Falcao broke in when there was still a world left in Chamartín. The winger is the fashionable striker and one of the architects of maintaining the dream of the continental zone in Vallecas. The referee Munuera Martínez prolonged the torture of Madrid, which was deranged by Rayo’s resistance at home, where they host Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday and next weekend a Valencia whose clash is expected to be tense after the scuffle with Vinicius in Mestalla last year. More than 20 shots were worthless.