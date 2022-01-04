The two Madrid clubs meet this Thursday to close the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey in what will be their first official confrontation since the founding of the premises, which took place in 1976. They are twinned entities, since they signed an agreement in 1997.
The citizens of the capital will face each other for the first time in a non-friendly match, since the Majariegos have spent 36 seasons of their 45-year history in the Third Division or in regional categories. However, they are two very close teams, since 25 years ago they signed an agreement for Atlético de Madrid to help with the school and finance its development in exchange for Rayo Majadahonda to train soccer players.
On which TV channel can I watch Rayo Majadahonda – Atlético de Madrid?
In Spain It can be seen in Cuatro from 9:30 p.m.
In Mexico It will be broadcast on Sky Sports (2:30 p.m.).
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the meeting on Peru Y Colombia (2:30 p.m.), Venezuela (15:30), chili Y Argentina (16:30).
ESPN will broadcast the match on U.S in the time bracket between The Angels (12:30 pm) and New York (15:30).
How can I follow Rayo Majadahonda – Atlético de Madrid in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed through the Mediaset website.
In Latin America You can follow the DIRECTV Sports website and app.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN +.
Where will Rayo Majadahonda – Atlético de Madrid take place?
The stage of the meeting will be the Cerro del Espino, with a capacity for 3,800 spectators but which will be able to host a maximum of 2,850 due to the 75% capacity restrictions in exteriors imposed by the Ministry of Health. It is about the Sports City where the rojiblancos usually train.
What was the last result between Rayo Majadahonda and Atlético de Madrid?
There has not been any official match between the two clubs, very close in terms of institutional relationship but distant in frequented football categories. It will be the first time.
RAYO MAJADAHONDA
The Majariegos are in sixth position in Group I of the First Division of the Royal Spanish Federation. In this way, they are the first team without a promotion play-off quota. They are not at their best, having won one of their last four games, but they have come from eliminating (1-0) Malaga against all odds.
They are the tenth best venue in their group, with 13 points out of 21 possible. He is the second worst scorer (6) together with Bilbao Athletic, behind Tudelano and Zamora (5). However, it is the third least fit (5), next to Celta de Vigo B and behind Deportivo A Coruña (2) and Real Racing Club de Santander (4).
Abel Gómez will be able to count on all his players to face this special match.
ATHLETIC OF MADRID
The rojiblancos broke an unprecedented four-win streak in LaLiga since the arrival of their coach with the victory (2-0) against Rayo Vallecano. The proximity of the visit to Villarreal’s fiefdom, which will take place on Sunday, invites us to think that we will see rotations in the eleven.
He is the sixth best visitor in the top category, with 14 points out of 30 possible. In addition, he is the second top scorer away from his stadium (17), surpassed only by Real Madrid (21). He is the seventh that best fits (16) together with Valencia.
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on Stefan Savic, Marcos Llorente, Jorge “Koke” Resurrección, Héctor Herrera, Joao Félix or Antoine Griezmann.
RAYO MAJADAHONDA (1-5-4-1)
Nereo Champagne – Jorge Casado, Jesús Bernal, Philip Osei, Iván López, Javier Gómez – Néstor Albiach, Younous Tassembedo “Tass”, Mario García, Néstor Susaeta – Raúl Sánchez
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (1-4-2-2-2)
Benjamin Lacomte – Renan Lodi, Felipe Augusto, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier – Javier Serrano, Rodrigo De Paul – Giuliano Simeone, Thomas Lemar – Carlos Martín, Matheus Cunha
The stake starts, from the outset, with two teams with very different potentials. However, the Copa del Rey is the place where there can be many surprises and more, since the one-game format returned to the semifinals. We believe that the rojiblanco team may suffer in the creative facet against a very rocky opponent behind, but that they will manage to prevail.
Prediction: Rayo Majadahonda 0 – 1 Atlético de Madrid
