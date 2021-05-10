Vallecano Ray

And just at the worst moment, it ran aground. EI Rayo has stopped five kilometers from the finish line and its driver, Iraola, has failed to start it in these last four games. Hence, Girona, whom he previously saw in the rearview mirror, has overtaken him, expelling him from a playoff through which he had passed twenty days uninterruptedly.

The franjirrojos face a new Monday – the third in a row – knowing the rival results and with the pressure of a new triumph for Girona, which is going like a shot. Being aware, in addition, that this season they have never won on Monday, the day they drew against Sporting, Girona and Albacete and lost against Sabadell. Of course, they will have a new opportunity in Vallecas, his sanctuary, in which he has only taken 55% of the points at stake this 2021.

As to follow: Baby. Rayo’s most outstanding player in the second round will play nine against Leganés today. Rayo is obliged to win if he wants to position himself for the playoff.