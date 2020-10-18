Lightning

Iraola’s team has a great duel today. They face Espanyol, the leader of the table and the top favorite to achieve promotion, a goal that Rayo also aspires to. To do this, they will have to prove their worth on dates like this afternoon. They come from leaving a bad image in Tenerife and today they want to make up for it. They will be able to count on Fran García, already back after international commitments, and the great moment of Isi Palazón.

As to follow: Isi. He is going through a splendid moment and together with Fran García they have spurred Rayo in the first days of the championship.