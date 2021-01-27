Messi, surrounded by rivals from Rayo Vallecano. AFP7 via Europa Press / Europa Press

Barça needed their starting team to eliminate Rayo from the Cup. The Catalans are not up for concessions, who came back from a game that eluded them due to their poor aim, denied in front of the opposing goal, surprised by a goal from Fran García. Rayo fought like a colossus, physically and tactically, before the air ran out and he was shot down by Messi and De Jong.

Messi played without his two favorite partners, who are Pedri and Jordi Alba, and Dembélé was not there either. The Argentine could not only against Rayo. The game was 1-0 after the Rosario lost a ball that ended up in Neto’s net and Koeman had to resort to how much ammunition he had on the bench to keep Barça in the Cup. Messi scored, motivated and rested after two matches absent due to suspension, the usual hammer for the Catalans against Rayo —18 goals in 11 games— and De Jong also scored again.

Rayo squeezed out, strong in pressure and aggressive with the ball, and Barcelona stopped well, faster in the transition than in the retreat, stretched more by Trincão than by Griezmann. The game, however, lacked fluidity and precision no matter how much Riqui Puig offered. The Barcelona midfielder raced every time his team managed to get out with the leather from the Neto area. It was not easy to avoid being hit or throwing the pass line due to the harassment of Lightning. Very high, Messi asked for fouls and cards because it was difficult for him to have the leather on the Vallecas court.

Although the field was bad, the Barça players arrived and finished off Dimitrievski’s frame with relative frequency. The goalkeeper was demanded in a free kick from Messi, Catena prevented a free shot from Trincão, the crossbar spat a shot from De Jong, the crossbar returned a shot from Riqui Puig and Griezmann did not hit the final point either. The Catalans breathed well on Trincão’s side. The Portuguese, however, found it difficult to finish the play, overcome, fallen or dejected, pending the penalty before the disapproval of the Rayo players.

Barça lacked hit to score after counting five occasions, all generated against and from the daring of Rayo. In the absence of control of the game, too discontinuous in their football, the Barcelona fans selected their outings in the direction of Dimitrievski. Iraola’s boys, however, corrected themselves so well that their backward runs were faster than forward, difficult for Barça to counter. The game, after all, responded to the script marked by Rayo, ready to triumph or give up, never to speculate, daring with its approach, superior in the melee to Barcelona.

Trincão, protagonist

The landscape did not change with the break in between because Messi shot the wood again in a foul, Trincão was knocked down at the entrance of the area and Griezmann did not appear, out of tune in control, not very threatening, better off without the ball, as if he were I would have forgotten about Dimitrievski’s goal. Rayo had not yet lost energy despite the collective wear and tear and not only cheered up but equalized the game and then unbalanced it with the change of Álvaro García, decisive to overwhelm Barça.

The winger overcame Lenglet after a lost ball by Messi, Neto was clumsy in the defense of the frame and Fran García made it 1-0. Koeman had no choice but to recover the starting team to try to overcome the 1-0. Jordi Alba, Pedri and Dembélé appeared on the scene and Messi soon leveled after an assist from Griezmann, enabled by a deep pass from De Jong.

The fight turned in favor of the Catalans, more protagonists and at the same time more exposed because Rayo never gave up. Iraola’s game plan remained in force until De Jong, the fashionable midfielder at Barça, appeared and clinched the precise center of Jordi Alba. Messi’s connection to the left-back was as precise as De Jong’s entry.

Rayo was not demoralized or frayed, which forced Barça to a defensive exercise in which even Messi participated. The Rosario was put as a penance to defend the strategy plays after scoring a sung goal when he had dribbled two Rayo defenders. Like Koeman, the captain knows that the Cup is the tournament that Barça has most within reach, far from the LaLiga leadership. The Catalans will return to Camp Nou on Sunday after eight games on someone else’s pitch that have allowed them to survive in both championships, especially in the Cup.