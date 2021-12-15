Break the Cup, running over the wave of indignation of rayismo by the arbitration of Melero López in La Cerámica. Touch change of competition and third. Also eleven. Iraola will bet on the rotations in his fetish competition, in which it reached the semifinals with the recently promoted Mirandés (19-20), and will give minutes to those who are least enjoying them in the League, as well as the homegrown players (follow the game live on AS.com).

In fact, the left-back Iker Recio aims to start, after the expulsion of Kevin Rodrigues in the previous round. A match where the Strip suffered and had to seal its pass against Guijuelo in the penalty shootout, with Luca and Guardiola as protagonists. It was not something isolated. To the vallecanoIt is usually difficult for them to give that cupbearer first step. They already sweated the fat drop against Tarazona and Teruel both latest editions, with Óscar Valentín as savior.

This will also be a good opportunity for what Pathé Ciss and Nteka can catch filming after of their respective injuries, while Merquelanz, Falcao and Arboleda continue to recover from theirs.

Those of Iraola will have to face each other with a Bergantinos —9th of Group 1 of the Second RFEF—, which surpassed the Tudelano. Additional stands will be installed to accommodate more public in an appointment that is not unprecedented. In 87-88, the two met in the fourth round of the KO Tournament. Rayo, at that time in the Second Division, won 3-2 and 3-4 in a close tie, in which Miguel Ortiz, the current delegate of the first team, and Morón, sports director of the Fundación Rayo Vallecano Football School, scored.

Possible eleven of the Ray: 1. Luca; 32. Mario Hernández, 2. Maras, 4. Mario Suárez, 27. Iker Recio; 21. Pathé Ciss, 12. Unai López; 11. Andrés, 22. Pozo, 10. Baby; 9. Nteka.