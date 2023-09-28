Raynaud’s phenomenon is a peripheral circulation disorder: it lasts on average 20-30 minutes and the skin becomes white and then cyanotic. Tests for a correct diagnosis

I am 22 years old and for over a year I have been suffering from Raynaud’s phenomenon with a capillaroscopy showing megacapillaries and a scleroderma pattern / dermatopolymyositis pattern, although with negative ANA and anti ENA. I am now taking a vasodilator, what should I expect?

The Raynaud’s phenomenon represents un peripheral circulation disorder therefore at the level of extremities (hands, feet, but also nose and ears) some stimuli, especially cold but also intense emotionsfirst cause a pale phase with white color of the skinthen a cyanotic phase with bluish skin, finally a reperfusion with a bright red color.

The whole trouble lasts on average about 20 to 30 minutes and it can be very annoying and even painful. In most cases, primary Raynaud’s phenomenon, i.e. it is a symptom that does not imply a systemic disease and often affects young women with mother or sisters affected by the same phenomenon. However, when the disorder is associated with a disease, especially systemic sclerosis or another connective tissue disease, we speak of a secondary form.

To distinguish between the two, the capillaroscopy (a non-invasive test that investigates the shape of the capillaries in the skin of the fingers) and some laboratory tests (especially anti-nuclear autoantibodies – ANA – or their subtypes, especially anti-ENA). Capillaroscopy mainly investigates the presence of very large capillaries, called megacapillaries, as you report in your letter, or the presence of areas without capillaries, defined as avascular, often associated with very early forms of systemic sclerosis (early scleroderma pattern). The negativity of both investigations suggests a primitive form but in some cases there is a discrepancy between capillaroscopy and laboratory tests and in these cases it may be useful to repeat the tests. antibody testsincluding rare antibodies for myositis and

scleroderma

, in a reference center. If confirmed negative, it is suggested to observe the trend over time using in the meantime a vasodilatory therapy with calcium antagonist drugs which allows to reduce the severity of the symptom, although it may be poorly tolerated due to the effect of reducing blood pressure. When this treatment is not sufficient and, for example, small ulcers of the fingers that take a long time to heal, intravenous vasodilators such as prostanoids can be used, for use in a hospital setting.