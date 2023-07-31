Many say that the greatest gift we have been given is free will. What distinguishes man from other creatures is precisely the “awareness of being“, and it is precisely this awareness that has prompted us, over the centuries, to become who we are.

What if it wasn’t a gift at all? What if it was something that we have earned over time, and there was a recondite past that we have no memory of? What if the reality we live in is just a small, tiny part of the whole truth?

This is just a snippet of the themes introduced by Raynthe new paper RPG by Dario Leccacorvi And Andrea Tupac Mollicapublished by Aristea in 2023. The game world, and obviously the manuals, are inspired by the writings of various literary excellences, such as HP Lovecraft, Clive Barker, Frank Herbert, Ursula K. Le Guin and others.

Rayn is a dive into an ocean filled with darkness, light and abysswhich touches on very deep issues with a truly noteworthy and detailed narrative, so much so that it can be divided into 3 manuals the contents of the basic edition:

Ray’s World (Setting), Laws (Regulation),

and I Signs (Countryside).

Purchasable separately we have the Rayn Box, a box containing 3 game maps, a Hierophant screen, 12 ancestral sound cards and 12 ancestral sound cards with illustrations. On the official site the “Oneiromancer set” which includes both products.

To those who participated in the kickstarter in the initial 48 hours, a “Path book“, which contains more than 50 narrative ideas for writing your own adventures in the Rayn. Now let’s talk about 3 basic manuals.

Ray’s World

In the first part of this manual we find a very exhaustive story of how the whole setting was created: the Rayn is a “world” created by men, defined as “the people“, following the liberation from what the manual calls “the ancients“. In the following pages he explains instead how the Rayn and the beings that inhabit it are the fruit of the interaction of Light, Darkness and Abyss (Real as well as spiritual components) and how everything or person is a blend of these three components.

The story is complex, full of details, facts, maps and dates, which make us completely immerse ourselves in the setting and above all give us the basis to be able to create an adventure in the world of the Rayn. Without them, we would find ourselves playing in acompletely unknown setting.

The issues that Rayn addresses are deep and complex and make it a dark and mysterious fantasy characterized by mystical and esoteric elementsso much so that (even) the characters – and perhaps even the players – ask themselves profound questions between the existence and understanding of the self.

Laws

Rayn’s second manual is completely dedicated to game rules: The system is based on Q6 and regulated by 3 features main tests:

Value (represents combat prowess),

(represents combat prowess), Wisdom (represents the theoretical knowledge of the characters),

(represents the theoretical knowledge of the characters), Cunning (represents quickness of mind).

Each test will be associated with a difficulty value which will determine its success or failure.

An interesting addition to the simple D6 system, is that of “burden and relief” on several occasions. In fact the master, which in the manual takes the name of Hierophantcan have the D6 replaced with the D8 (Additions) or with the D4 (Reductions) based on the situation in which the test is performed.

Character creation is initially complexbut stemmed by the “Apprenticeships” which provide a very facilitating basis for building them. Each character is described by three skills (value, wisdom and cunning), from two types of energies – physical and mental – representing the physical and mental health of each character, from fate score which represents how much our character is in harmony with the world, come on specialtycome on legacieswhich represent the skills of each character.

Rayn provides two choices of “species” on creation: the peoplei.e. the humans who populate the Rayn for the most part, and “the begotten“, hybrids between humans and other creatures produced by alchemical means.

One of the most interesting chapters of the whole game system is the dedicated one to the magic and powers of the Gentileswhich is divided into two main branches:

Ritual Magic

Ancestral Magic

In the first case it is magic that generally increases or attributes faculties, theoretically everyone can access this magic, but it can easily result in a very dangerous disaster.

The second is much more complex and articulated and represents 12 primordial sounds which, if pronounced one after the other according to the right ligament, generate the “primeval power“. In fact, each sound represents the key to access a power, and are initially regulated by the “tarot“. In fact, the collection, in its complete form, will give us access to decks that can be used precisely for ancestral magic.

The PCs advancement system is regulated by a very particular triptych: i trailsThe fate hey seals. By unlocking the latter and crossing the thresholds of conscience, one gains access to a deeper knowledge of oneself, drawing on ever greater powers. The fourth seal unlocks a small chapter (the last) of this manual, called “esoteric section“, readable only from that moment on.

Rayn is a very complex and detailed game on all fronts, even if this manual explains everything in a clear and exhaustive way. It is also important to know that the progression mechanics are intricate, and the game system could not be suitable for newbies of role-playing games.

Signs

The latest triad manual is a collection of bens 10 adventures that we could use to start playing and become familiar with Rayn’s world and with the game system. Every adventure is described in a detailed waywith an initial summary and scene overview, and features pre-generated factsheets for both PCs and NPCs.

This manual stems significantly the complexity of the game, both for the players and for the Hierophant, allowing us to enter Rayn almost on tiptoe, fully learn the game system, and enter the perspective of the setting and of the “mood”. In this way we will be able to create our own more easily personal adventuresbased on the immense world of the Rayn.

There artistic component within the manuals it goes hand in hand with the attention given to the lore and the game system. Indeed, there are none themed artwork, which in addition to being artistically inspired, visually explain clearly what we read, with really well done landscapes and characters. But it is also present an interesting feature really suggestive at the beginning of each chapter, or rather phrases That they mention writings in the game worldinherent in what we will read, and which most of the time will make you shiver, between concepts, font changes, and well-chosen colors.

From the point of view of the materials, of course we would have liked even more to see perhaps some hard covers, which would have really completed the kit in an excellent way.

Rayn is not a game for everyone, the rules are many and complex, the game world is vast and the story of which it is made up is long – VERY long – and intricate, and it is essential to know it to fully enjoy the game. The manuals, divided very well, are exhaustive and explain all the mechanics clearly, even if sometimes you fall a lot into “romancing” even the rules of the game, already complex in themselves. The topics addressed are introspective and very tied to esotericismthe settings are gloomy and typically “Lovecraftian“.

Time spent studying the game though will be amply repaid from a story full of details and never banal, entire realities, including that of dreams, to visit and discover with your characters. Rayn is a huge world to be discovered, which still leaves a writing margin to the masters who like to add their own personal touch to the stories, and which can give depth to those players who are always looking for new sensations.