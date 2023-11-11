This Saturday, November 11 at 9:10 p.m., the Tigres UANL will host Club América at the University Stadium on the corresponding Matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team is interested in being able to beat the absolute leader of the tournament to reach the Liguilla motivated, in addition, they could deal a strong blow to the Águilas who have not known defeat since Matchday 1 and furthermore, ruin their party achieve a record of reaching 42 units in a short tournament of 17 days.
Faced with this situation, the Mexican attacker of the felines, Raymundo Fulgenciospoke before the media about the confrontation against Coapa.
“We know the quality that America has, that’s why it is first place, but we don’t focus on that. We will go out to win, it will be back and forth, it will be complicated and we know how to attack”
– Raymundo Fulgencio.
Those from Nuevo León are in third position in the standings with eight games won, five draws and three losses, adding 29 points so far and will face the capital team that leads the table with 39 points and 12 wins.
It is worth mentioning that any result can alter the Monterrey team’s position in the table; a victory could give it the opportunity to aspire to second place in the table if, in addition, Rayados loses its match.
On the other hand, if they do not manage to add any points or just one for a tie, they are still vulnerable and could fall to fourth position at most.
Fulgencio He confessed that personally his performance on the field of play has been diminished due to extra wide problems.
“All footballers have problems. I feel that it was there, because of personal issues that I had that did not allow me to think here, I know what I can give on the field, what my teammates, the coaching staff, ask me on the field, to continue working day by day to be that Raymundo Fulgencio that everyone wants to see”
– Raymundo Fulgencio.
Fulgencio He barely registers 482 minutes in the nine games he has played in the Apertura 2023, scoring only two goals. Fortunately for him, he participated with the Mexican team that played in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games and won the bronze medal.
“About the medal I am very happy, I think it is one more achievement in my short career. Representing Mexico was a dream come true, I will continue working to go for the Major,” she stated.
