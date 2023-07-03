The youth attacker of the Tigres UANL, Raymond FulgencioThe San Nicolás de los Garza team is not having a good time and it has been quite pointed out by the feline fans and just on matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023 tournament in ‘El Volcán’ he was booed by the fans.
The 23-year-old youth squad started on date 1 against Club Puebla and the Uruguayan coach, Robert Dante Siboldi He took him off the field of play at minute 58 for Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez and he was booed by the fans who were watching the defeat of his team that would end with a 1-1 draw.
The feline fans consider that Fulgence He doesn’t have the quality to be in Tigres, since, despite trying hard on the field, he can’t give more because it doesn’t give him his level of play.
Likewise, the player is far from winning the affection of the people, and more because of the attitude he has taken, since it bothers him if he leaves the pitch.
The same thing happened in the commitment against Puebla, at 57 ‘he took it out Robert Dante Siboldi and Fulgence he threw a tantrum, kicked as he reached the bench.
Meanwhile, the fans still do not understand the reason why Siboldi He used it as a starter in the Champion of Champions and in Matchday 1 without giving good games, also, to top it off, he presents that behavior.
