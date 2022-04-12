‘Raymond 70’ was the rather dry title of the tour with which Raymond van het Groenewoud had wanted to celebrate his seventieth birthday. Corona threw a spanner in the works and two years later, the Belgian singer is determined to show that he has not lost anything in expressiveness and energy. With a performance of two and a half hours on Monday in Paradiso, he showed all facets of his musicianship: the rocker, the pointed lyricist, the romantic and the humorist.

With ‘Maria, Maria, I Love You’ he immediately launched one of his greatest sing-alongs into the fray. He could leave the release of “For you I stand in the cold for hours” to the audience. Like no other, Van het Groenewoud made the Dutch language suitable for rock ‘n’ roll and can sprinkle with Flemish expressions such as ‘schoon madam’ and ‘keinijg’ (stoneware). Besides unrelenting hits such as ‘J’Veux de l’Amour’ and ‘Cha Cha Cha’, he has beautiful ballads such as ‘Two Girls’, played tenderly in Paradiso in a small line-up.

Van het Groenewoud rocked like a young dog in ‘She Loves Free’. He recalled fond memories of his boyhood in Amsterdam and at the mention of Ajax he parried the booing of some with: „You must also leave a child the pleasure.” The gospel of ‘Liefde Voor Muziek’, the song about which he declared that it landed him in hell when he had to play it in Dutch party tents, now came out in a controlled and joyful way.

After the intermission, two wind players brought a musical depth to the intoxicating ‘Brussels By Night’ and the beautiful ode to mortality ‘Aan de Meet’, dedicated to the terminally ill singer and songwriter Jan Rot. In a marathon performance with music from 1972 to the present, the recent ‘What a Happy Day’ stood out as a new high point in Van het Groenewoud’s oeuvre. “I sing of the birds, the trees and the sea,” it began. “But of your love, I don’t sing of it / It’s too beautiful and too noble for this song.”

After the release of ‘Girls’, Raymond van het Groenewoud couldn’t leave until he asked his wind players on stage one more time. ‘Moonlight’ brought comfort and reflection: “We suckers, we’re only here for a little while / but happy to see you sometimes.” As a shining beacon on the horizon of Dutch pop music, the tireless Raymond van het Groenewoud can last for years to come.

doll Raymond van het Groenewoud† Heard: 11/4 Paradiso, Amsterdam.