Luke Littler is only sixteen years old, but he lives up to his nickname The Nuke (the atomic boom) is already being honored. The impact of the 16-year-old child prodigy on the darts world is enormous. Everyone in England, including London kebab shops, is loving the youngster's swagger. On Wednesday he will play in the third round of the Darts World Cup. And in the fourth round? Then Raymond van Barneveld may be waiting: “It's nice that people compare me with my idols.”