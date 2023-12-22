Raymond van Barneveld (56) started his 31st world championship with a strong and solid performance in the second round. World Championship debutant Radek Szaganski was an extra in the big Raymond van Barneveld show for a frenzied audience in Ally Pally, which also included Micky van de Ven. The Tottenham Hotspur defender and Dutch national team saw Barney win 3-1.