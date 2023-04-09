German Darts Grand PrixRaymond van Barneveld has reached the second round of the German Darts Grand Prix after a blistering duel with Ian White. The Dutchman was 6-5 too strong for the Englishman. Berry van Peer and Jeffrey de Zwaan also qualified for the second round, while Vincent van der Voort was immediately eliminated.

Van Barneveld caused a lot of spectacle at the oche against White. Although 'Barney' had the better average for a long time, the first 8 (!) legs ended in a break 4-4. That was partly thanks to a 113 finish and a sudden 161 finish from White. Van Barneveld also showed an impressive finish by throwing out 124 under pressure. It wasn't until the 9th leg that the Englishman managed to keep his own leg, after Barney had missed the bullseye on a 170 finish. However, the Hagenees did not give up and forced a decisive leg with a brilliant 131 finish. But after all those huge finishes, both darters suddenly started to miss doubles in the eleventh and last leg. White missed 4 match darts and Barney hit his 6th dart before the match: 6-5. Despite that last leg, Van Barneveld's three-arrow average was still 102.49. Tomorrow the five-time world champion will need that level again against Gerwyn Price.

Jeffrey de Zwaan also experienced a nerve-racking match in the first round, but remained cool in the last leg. For a long time, 27-year-old De Zwaan seemed to be heading for an early exit at the Euro Tour tournament in Munich. The BlackCobra saw Brendan Dolan quickly take a 3-0 lead. But with a 4-1 deficit, the experienced Dolan started to miss a few doubles and De Zwaan took advantage immediately. The number 94 in the world ranking came back to 5-5 and then exploded the room with a great 150 finish for the win: 6-5.





Berry van Peer also reached the second round without any problems. The Dutchman was 6-1 too strong for Dutch American Jules van Dongen in Munich.

The 26-year-old Van Peer quickly built up a lead in his duel with Van Dongen, thanks in part to an impressive 130 finish in the third leg. The number 159 of the PDC world ranking recorded an average of 97.21 over the entire game and had an impressive finish percentage of no less than 75 percent. Van Dongen couldn’t get into the game, created few chances on the doubles and only averaged 83.97.

Berry van Peer. ©Lawrence Lustig/PDC



Vincent van der Voort came into action during the evening session and lost immediately. Despite a nice 164 finish by ‘The Dutch Destroyer’, Welshman Jim Williams was 6-3 too strong. Raymond van Barneveld will be in action later tonight. Dirk van Duijvenbode and Danny Noppert had a bye for the first round and come into action on Sunday. Michael van Gerwen has withdrawn from the tournament.

Afternoon session results

• Jules van Dongen – Berry van Peer 1-6

• Alan Soutar-Lee Evans 2-6

• Matt Campbell-Callan Rydz 3-6

• Mario Vandenbogaerde – Adam Warner 4-6

• Andy Boulton – Keane Barry 3-6

• Scott Waites – Dragutin Horvat 4-6

• Brendan Dolan – Jeffrey Swan 5-6

• Andrew Gilding – Tytus Kanik 6-1

Evening session results

• Jim Williams – Vincent van der Voort 6-3

• Daryl Gurney – Cameron Menzies 4-6

• Simon Whitlock-Steve Beaton 5-6

• Ross Smith – Florian Hempel 6-1

• Robert Owen – Liam Mandl-Lawrence 5-6

• Ian White – Raymond van Barneveld 5-6

• Chris Dobey – Tony Martinez 6-1

• Gabriel Clemens – Oskar Lukasiak

