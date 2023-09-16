“Unworthy of Raymond van Barneveld,” Raymond van Barneveld thought of his victory in the first round of the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. He defeated Jeff Smith 6-2 and will meet world champion Michael Smith tonight. Will he win that game too? “Then I’ll get myself into trouble,” he says Barney, who then has to hurry to appear on time at his own wedding on Tuesday in Cyprus. “But I don’t like losing on purpose.”