The defeat was a blow to Van Barneveld, who got rid of Lourence Ilagan in the first round without any problems and started his match against Cross with confidence. Afterwards, he left the stage with his head bowed. De Hagenaar indicated that he is not interested in interviews for the time being.

Van Barneveld still had a resounding start in the swirling Alexandra Palace. The five-time world champion broke Cross in the first leg with an impressive 13-darter, then held his own leg via a maximum 170 finish. The first set went to the Dutchman 3-1, who scored well but was sloppy on his doubles.

Where Cross then pressed the accelerator more deeply, Van Barneveld’s level dropped somewhat. It resulted in the 31-year-old Englishman winning the second set quite easily. A genuine darts-cracker between two former world champions seemed to unfold before the eyes of the enthusiastic crowd in ‘Ally Pally’