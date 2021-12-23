The defeat was a blow to Van Barneveld, who got rid of Lourence Ilagan in the first round without any problems and started his match against Cross with confidence. Afterwards, he left the stage with his head bowed. De Hagenaar indicated that he is not interested in interviews for the time being.
Van Barneveld still had a resounding start in the swirling Alexandra Palace. The five-time world champion broke Cross in the first leg with an impressive 13-darter, then held his own leg via a maximum 170 finish. The first set went to the Dutchman 3-1, who scored well but was sloppy on his doubles.
Where Cross then pressed the accelerator more deeply, Van Barneveld’s level dropped somewhat. It resulted in the 31-year-old Englishman winning the second set quite easily. A genuine darts-cracker between two former world champions seemed to unfold before the eyes of the enthusiastic crowd in ‘Ally Pally’
In the third set, both players showed their best side with high scores and good finishes. Cross took the lead with 3-2 and as a result, something snapped at Van Barneveld. In the last set, the Dutchman was unable to win a leg.
The statistics told the story of the match. Van Barneveld scored better than Cross’s 90.38 with 92.45 per three arrows, but his finish percentage with 38.46 was much higher than the 21.43 of ‘Barney’. Cross will face Daryl Gurney in the third round.
The loss against Cross is the final piece of Van Barneveld’s comeback tour. De Hagenaar withdrew his arrows at the beginning of 2020, but came back to his decision that same year. Through a participation in Q-school he managed to get a tour ticket again and eventually qualify for this World Cup. The future of Van Barneveld as a professional darts player is now uncertain.
