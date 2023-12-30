Raymond van Barneveld (56) has become the next victim of the incredible darts fairy tale called Luke Littler (16). The English prodigy always saw the five-time world champion as an idol, but showed absolutely no mercy. Van Barneveld, who was in the eighth finals of the Darts World Cup for the first time in six years, was sent home 4-1. Follow tonight's final match (Luke Humphries – Joe Cullen) in the live blog below.
#Raymond #van #Barneveld #completely #outclassed #sixteenyearold #prodigy #Luke #Littler #World #Darts #Championship
Lula creates program with R$19 billion in incentives for the automotive sector
Mover will have tax benefits until 2028 and will replace Rota 2030, which expires in 2023; package has incentives for...
Leave a Reply