Player’s Championship 13Raymond van Barneveld, Danny Noppert and Niels Zonneveld are the last remaining Dutchmen during the Players Championship 13 in Hildesheim. The three Dutchmen survived the second round and are among the last 32.

The five-time world champion did not throw well in the first round, his average was only 77.95, but he did win 6-3 against the Belgian Ronny Huybrechts. In the second round it went much better with 96.83. With 6-4 he put the unknown Englishman Robert Grundy aside.

Noppert easily reached the second round by winning 6-2 in Halle 39 against Spaniard Jose Antonio Justicia Perales, the number 77 in the world. In round 2 he had a significantly more difficult time with Joe Murnan (6-5).

Dirk van Duijvenbode stranded in the second round. He lost 6-5 to Lee Evans. Vincent van der Voort failed to survive the opening round. The Dutch destroyer had to bow to the Pole Krzysztof Ratajski, who won 6-3 in legs.

The Players Championship 13 and 14 will be completed today and tomorrow in Hildesheim, Germany, where a prize pool of £100,000 is being fought for. The playing field has 128 participants. Today 25 Dutch people are participating. The winner goes home with 12,000 pounds, which is about 14,000 euros.

Results Dutch (second round)

Danny Noppert – Joe Murnan 6-5

George Killington – Kevin Doets 6-3

Lee Evans – Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5

Chris Dobey – Christian Chest 6-4

Raymond van Barneveld – Robert Grundy 6-4

Gary Anderson – Geert Nentjes 6-1

Dimitri van den Bergh – Roy van de Griendt 6-1

Niels Zonneveld – Daryl Gurney 6-2

