with videoEvery darts fan was longing for it and on Saturday evening the time has come: 56-year-old Raymond van Barneveld will – for the first time since 2018 – be in the last sixteen of the World Darts Championship against 16-year-old prodigy Luke Littler. “I think it's crazy to play against this boy, it's wonderful. I can not wait.”
Tim Hartman
