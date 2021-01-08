Raymond Domenech went 10 years without managing a team and in December he became Nantes’ new manager. At a press conference and totally out of place, he assured that he would have liked “sign Maradona, but he’s dead” when questioned about the player Jean Lucas, Olympique Lyon midfielder who signed at Brest and will not play under his orders.

“I can’t talk about players who are not with us. Jean Lucas finally defined the future and goes to Brest, so he is not a Nantes player. I will be very restrained to talk about possible reinforcements in January. I would like to sign Maradona, but he’s dead“he said to the incredulity of journalists in the press room.

Domenech joined Nantes in late December, his first experience after a 10-year hiatus in his professional career. The last time as a coach was in 2010, at the helm of the French National Team that was eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in South Africa.

It was in that championship that the controversial strategist had conflicts with his players, specifically with Nicolas Anelka with whom he argued after the defeat against Mexico and ended up kicking him out of the team. Faced with this situation, those summoned reacted and did not appear at the next practice as a protest.

“Like Anelka and Henry, everyone was staring at their navel. When things went wrong, everyone was the first to jump off the boat. I couldn’t take that bunch of idiots anymore. I had no energy left, “explained the DT.

South Africa 2010, a World Cup to be forgotten in France. AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFAR

In 2010, he was eliminated in the first round after drawing with Uruguay in the first game and losing the remainder to Mexico and South Africa, the host country.

In addition, he considers himself a fan of astrology and does not trust players born under the sign of Scorpio such as Maradona or Pelé. “Scorpios end up killing each other”Domenech stated. It is for this reason that he left Robert Pires out of the World Cup and in his biography he criticized Thierry Henry, Patrice Evra and Frank Ribery.

Look also

