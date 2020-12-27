It had been 27 years since Raymond Domenech had occupied a bench for a soccer team. Specifically 11,000 days. The former French coach was officially announced yesterday as Nantes’s new manager., signing until the end of the season and replacing Christian Gourcuff in office.

He The last match that Domenech led in Ligue 1 dates from June 2, 1993, at an Olympique Lyonnais-Girondins in Bordeaux in which the technician was the coach of the local team. That meeting ended with 2-3 and Zidane gave victory to Bordeaux. In fact, Domenech was in the last game as the player of the current Real Madrid coach, in the 2006 World Cup final.

Domenech’s arrival at Nantes has led to an accumulation of criticism from Canarian fans. Yesterday, on social networks, the fans of the historic French club mobilized to demand the resignation of Waldemar Kita, owner of the entity and who has added 18 coaches in just 13 years. Domenech will direct his first match on January 6, in the derby between Nantes and alRennes.