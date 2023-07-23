Nigerian artist Burna Boy has again angered fans this weekend by canceling his performance at the last minute. Five minutes before the start of his show in the Czech Republic, the organization announced that he would not show up. Burna Boy was not even in the country yet. 26-year-old Raymond from The Hague was there and saw ‘furious’ fans around him. “His entire crew was already there, except for Burna Boy himself.”

“I was very curious about him, especially since he was of course in the news in the Netherlands,” says the native of The Hague from the festival in the Czech Republic. Raymond is there with a group of friends at Colors of Ostrava, a multi-day, multicultural festival in the third largest city in the country. Colours, as the festival is called for short, is known as one of the largest music festivals in Central Europe.

Last month, the much-discussed Burna Boy missed a festival in the GelreDome after fans had waited about 2.5 hours for him. Nota bene tonight the artist catches up on his show in the Netherlands and it was already announced last night that he is in the country in any case.

Big name on main night

That turned out not to be the case in the Czech Republic earlier this weekend. “He was the big name on the main night of the festival on Friday,” says Raymond. ,,It was already a bit of thunder and storms and there was no shelter, but despite that we decided to go for him with our raincoat. Five minutes before the performance was to start, the main organizer suddenly came on stage.” See also Cristina Kirchner says that the goal of Justice is to banish her from politics

Text continues below the tweet.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The news was announced in Czech, but the message was immediately clear: Burna Boy would not be performing after all. ,,His crew was already present, they were backstage. The reason was not clear to me at the time, because of course I do not understand Czech. I noticed great disappointment around me. Certainly a group in the front was really furious. It was so late that no alternative had been arranged.”



Words fail us, we have never experienced a situation like this Colors of Ostrava

A statement from the organization followed shortly afterwards. “Words fail us, we have never experienced a situation like this,” writes Colours on its website. “Burna Boy canceled his performance a few minutes ago due to a malfunction in his private jet.” The organization confirms that the band, dancers and the entire team were already ready backstage. “We tried to move the concert to a later date, but it turned out to be impossible, despite the best efforts of the singer’s team.”

Read also: – Organizer puts an end to speculation and explains Burna Boy’s absence in Gelredome

– You should know this about Burna Boy’s rematch in GelreDome: ‘He really has the will and motivation to be here’

Aircraft engine failure

The management of Burna Boy also comes out with a short statement a little later. “Unfortunately, due to an engine failure on the plane that takes him to Ostrava, Burna Boy can’t be with Colors of Ostrava. Fortunately, he is safe and hopes to return as soon as possible to perform for his Czech fans.’

Text continues below the photo.

Image for illustration: fans at the Colors of Ostrava festival this weekend. ©AFP



There was no less disappointment at the festival on Friday. “Visitors were already angry on Thursday because Ellie Goulding didn’t come at the last minute,” says Raymond. “Fortunately, that was communicated three hours in advance via the app. But now the mainstage remained empty again. I was really surprised that he did this last minute. I assume you want to acclimatize to a country a few hours in advance before your performance, but he hasn’t even arrived.”



This is Burna Boy and I’m really looking forward to seeing you tomorrow. I’m back in the netherlands Burna Boy last night on Instagram

Burna Boy has handled that better for his show tonight in the GelreDome. The artist already reported on Instagram last night that he has arrived in the Netherlands. ,,This is Burna Boy and I’m very excited to see you tomorrow. I’m back in the Netherlands,” said Damini Ogulu, as the singer is really called, from his hotel room. He had a magazine about Amsterdam in his hands.

Enjoyed Macklemore

Despite the disappointment, Raymond and his friends still enjoy themselves at the Czech festival. ,,Yesterday we enjoyed Macklemore, large groups of fans also came, with LPs and caps with pens. It was also his first performance in the Czech Republic, so that was nice.” See also Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House's first African-American and LGBT spokeswoman

Text continues below the photo.

Macklemore at the Colors of Ostrava music festival. ©AFP



The return of Burna Boy in the Czech Republic will probably not be seen by the Hagenaar, if there is a replacement performance elsewhere. “I think he’s scratching his head now. And hire a better jet. With this series of incidents, he will easily lose his following.”

The replacement performance of Burna Boy tonight in the GelreDome is scheduled at 8.45 pm.

Check out footage from last month below, when fans had to wait for more than two hours.







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.