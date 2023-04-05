On December 22, 2022 Ubisoft released two titles of the series Rayman on pc without telling anyone. These are conversions of the mobile titles Rayman Fiesta Run and Rayman Jungle Run, two simple but good quality games that deserve to be known, especially by fans of the character. Plus right now they’re sold at 40% off, so you can get both for €5.98.

The two games were identified by some users themselves, amazed by the fact that their release had not been announced in any way: no press releases, no reviews, no trailers… nothing. It must be said that there are two minor productionseven compared to the Rayman series, but given that the latter has been frozen for years now, it is possible that many may find the existence of two new products to play on PC attractive.

In Rayman Jungle Run, the aubergine man (or his friend Globox, present as a playable character) must run through fifty levels, divided into five worlds, collecting as many Lums as possible. At his disposal will have different powers, such as jumping, punching, flying, running up walls and more.

Rayman Fiesta Run it is conceptually very similar: you always have to find and collect some Lums, but in this case there are 75 levels to go through. There are also bosses to beat, to the delight of those who love spectacular battles.

Rayman Jungle Run on Ubisoft Connect

Rayman Fiesta Run on Ubisoft Connect