To celebrate the company’s 35th anniversary Ubisoft is releasing several free titles within its Store, with Rayman Origins the last one added, in its PC version, through the Ubisoft Connect client. The title will be redeemable for free and without a payment method, to be able to start and install it at a later time.

After the recent arrival of Year 1404 And Splinter Cell Chaos Theory like free games, it is now the turn of Rayman Origins as a free game for a limited time, to celebrate Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary. In fact, since last November 2nd, the company has started celebrating by releasing some titles for free, which once redeemed will be forever linked to your account.

The title, released in November 2011, incorporates some of the key points of the gameplay characteristic of the saga of Rayman, also giving the possibility to play with 3 other people in co-op, so as to increase the fun. The levels are divided into 4 different categories, which will vary both the gameplay and the difficulties to be faced.

Besides Rayman himself other characters from the saga will also be present, along with costume variations, which will allow you to face the various levels with a different type of costumes. This possibility will allow you to have more choice when playing in cooperative mode, so that you can have fun all together.

FREE GIVEAWAY! 🎁 Discover the magical world of Rayman Origins for free at the Ubisoft Store! – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 14, 2021

Some leaks regarding another Ubisoft title seem to anticipate the date and contents of the new DLC concerning Assassin’s Creed Valhallah, of which a crossover event was recently announced. At the moment the company has not released official information, which will most likely not be long in coming.

Rayman Origins it will be free until next December 22nd at 10 am, Italian time, so you can add it to your Ubisoft Connect library without additional costs or the need to enter a payment method. Once redeemed it will be yours and you can install it at any time, without any problem.