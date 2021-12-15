The platforming adventure is free to download forever via Ubisoft Connect.

As part of its 35th anniversary celebration, Ubisoft is carrying out various initiatives to liven up the party. The most striking and the one that most interests players is giving away video games, and it seems that they will continue on that path for a while, since this week they have decided to put free Rayman origins.

This platforming adventure can downloaded for free on PC accessing Ubisoft Connect, the company’s computer platform. Once there, you just have to log in with our corresponding account and claim the title, which will be added to our game library forever.

The promotion lasts until December 22The promotion has a limited time, so if you want to take advantage of it you will have to get the game before the December 22th in the morning, which is the last day that it will be free. A week seems like enough time to remember to do our homework, as the title is really worth trying if we haven’t done so yet, although it’s not the first time it’s free.

Rayman Origins is a 2D platform released in 2011 for PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii, later arriving on PC, PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS. It is run by Michel Ancel and features a unique art style, plus four-player cooperative multiplayer for great level design. If you want to know why we like it so much, take a look at Jesus Bella’s analysis of Rayman Origins a decade ago.

