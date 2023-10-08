Davide Solianithe creative director of Ubisoft Milan behind Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and the sequel Sparks of Hope, declared that he would be a “crazy” not to accept the proposal of make a new Rayman game if the opportunity ever arises.

He revealed this during an interview with NintendoEverything, where he was asked if he would be interested in making a new game in the Rayman series:

“If I had the opportunity, I would be crazy not to take this opportunity,” Soliani said. “To be honest, yes. I mean, Rayman is the kind of game that doesn’t have any realistic element. And because there’s no realism, everything you create in the game comes from your imagination and the team’s imagination.

“So everything from a chair to a table to an enemy to the environment is an art form, it’s creating something from scratch. For me, as a developer, it’s the pinnacle of all possibilities. You can go crazy and create the your stuff, like we did on Sparks of Hope. I think I’d be crazy not to take this opportunity if given the chance.”