Rayman Legends, the last major chapter, dates back to 2013 and, despite the excellent critical reception, has never had a successor.

Let's find out this remake of Rayman 3 made using the Unreal Engine which makes us dream of the arrival of a new chapter of this historic platform series, which has been absent from our screens for too long, despite some sorties on mobile.

An interesting project

It's hard to say if Ubisoft is working on anything related to Rayman, but now we at least have this attempted remake developed by a fan who on YouTube It's called Marked as Unreal.

Ours made it clear that the project is still at the beginning, but what we can see seems to be really well done. Of course, it's difficult to say whether he alone will be able to redo the entire game.

Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc is an excellent one 3D platformer launched in 2003 on GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC. Graphically it was very nice, but the years are taking their toll, so a remake isn't a bad idea. The footage released by Marked as Unreal shows a much more detailed game world, of course.

For those wondering, the remake doesn't have a yet release date official. We will also see if the author will find some collaborators to work on it.