‘Justified’ may not have been given the justice it deserved. It is often forgotten when the great series of recent years are mentioned, despite the fact that it lasted six seasons on the air between 2010 and 2015 and has been resurrected for a new batch of chapters. For many the best western of recent times. For others, a police drama like no other. Tarantino himself fell in love with it and even considered participating in its production or directing an episode. It is not easy to attract attention in this way and even less so in a panorama in which more and more titles compete and the weight of older products from the past prevents those that are being released from being sufficiently valued.

This production is based on the novels ‘Pronto’ and ‘Riding the Ra’, as well as the story “Fire in the Hole”, by Elmore Leonard, a relevant author in the noir genre. Set in the city of Lexington about a sheriff who imposes justice as he wants to try to bring order. A man from the past trapped in the present. Released in March 2010 on FX, it draws on other titles such as ‘The Wire’ or ‘The Shield’, although it has managed to find its style and propose new codes. Since then it has won several awards although it has never managed to win any honors or make it onto the lists of the best series in history. Although his main character has been impressed by his way of acting and believing in the right to take the law into his own hands.

His name is Rayland Givens, he is dedicated to searching for fugitives, and has no problem confronting them in any way, which has led him to be pressured by his superiors. Although his ways of acting are questioned, he thinks that there is no other way to look criminals of any kind in the face without fearing for his own life. He lives in the world in which the strongest wins, the one who best imposes his violence. And so he has survived until now. He is more than a simple vigilante, behind him there is the desire to order the world, to correct structural errors, to solve situations that should never have occurred. He surely represents everything that no one wants to be, that no one would like to find, but even so he manages to attract attention, putting the viewer on his side.

The return of the series has not betrayed the character. And it was difficult considering that years have passed since the last episode was broadcast and that, above all, the conception of the series has changed a lot. Now everything must be faster, more effective, more obvious as well. Times and the way of consumption have changed and that can influence the way in which some stories are presented and certain characters are developed. Givens has been saved from any outrage. He has returned as he left, at least in spirit. We have learned a little more about him this time, since we have been introduced to his daughter and that has allowed us to approach the character in a different way. We have perhaps discovered a side that we did not expect. The appearance of this element has not taken the series in other directions and in fact has allowed it to be updated but without losing its essence.

Timothy Olyphant has been in charge of playing the protagonist of this production and has managed to make an impact with his performance, which remains associated with him. We had seen him in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ but there was a desire to meet again with his most classic role to verify that he has not lost merits.