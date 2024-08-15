IOC President Thomas Bach says the Paris Games are over, and Tom Cruise confirmed this by taking the Olympic flag to Los Angeles. He descended on a cable from the top of the Stade de France at the age of 62, and I, 10 years younger, watched the gala with my feet up because I was exhausted from spending the day reading on the beach. Let’s see how I can explain to my joints that Tom and I are of the same species. The Romanian and American gymnastics federations are not over for everyone. They continue to litigate for a bronze medal that ended up hanging on the wrong neck and in the Paris prosecutor’s office a complaint is being investigated Against the cyberstalkers of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, which includes the sinister Elon Musk and JK Rowling, hatred makes strange bedfellows. The thousands of useful idiots who have served as a transmission belt for their hoaxes, however, will get away with it. Future generations will wonder why so many millions of people, some of proven common sense, fed a platform that is nothing more than a mere sprinkler of rage. Perhaps they will find the explanation that seems elusive to me.

Memes, the true yardstick of success, are not over either, at least if we believe the maxim that there is no bad publicity, only publicity. We start with the impassive shooters, the Turkish Yusuf Dikeç with his hand in his pocket and stripped of the props habitual of the discipline has been the best tribute to the polar French, and we finish with RaygunRachael Gunn, the breakdancer Australian who finished last, but has won the affection of all these people. She doesn’t have a gold, but a parody of the hilarious Rachel Dratch in The Jimmy Fallon Show I don’t know about his federation, but it seems equally important to me. He reminded me of Eric Moussambani, that boy from Equatorial Guinea who learned to swim eight months before the Sydney Olympics. It’s hard to better represent the Olympic spirit.

The B-Girl’s entire competition, as you can see on Max, is an outpouring of enthusiasm, self-confidence, and power. We make fun of the Australian, but tell me you don’t envy someone who doesn’t seem to know the expression “imposter syndrome.” They tell me I can change places with any hero of the Games and I have no doubts: I want to be like Raygun.

